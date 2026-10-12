Caving expedition launched in Bani, Pangasinan

BANI, Pangasinan — The Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR Ilocos Region led a caving expedition at Nalsoc Cave in Barangay Colayo, Bani, Pangasinan, starting first week of October 2026.

Said expedition was spearheaded by the Conservation and Development Division alongside the Regional Cave Committee of Region I. The activity was aimed to provide participants with firsthand exposure to the cave environment while emphasizing the need to understand and protect underground natural formations.

Baseline assessments gather critical data on physical features, wildlife populations, environmental conditions, and potential natural hazards. Caves host specialized organisms such as bats and insects, while also contributing to regional groundwater systems. Proper documentation allows authorities to identify emerging threats, including vandalism, littering, and unmanaged exploration, which threaten the structural and ecological integrity of Nalsoc Cave.

The initiative highlights joint coordination among regional environmental authorities and local stakeholders across the Ilocos Region. Scientific evaluation and technical information-sharing help strengthen long-term preservation strategies and foster community stewardship. Environmental officials noted that any future recreational or tourism proposals for the site must align with assessment findings and conservation priorities to prevent environmental degradation.

Underground ecosystems represent an vital component of regional natural heritage alongside surface forests, rivers, and coastal zones. DENR Ilocos Region officials emphasized that effective conservation begins with comprehensive documentation and research. Ongoing assessment efforts in Barangay Colayo aim to establish responsible management protocols that safeguard local geological and biological resources for future generations.