In a Facebook post on 8 October 2026, Wilfredo Gesmundo shared the family's struggle to secure treatment for his daughter, Gabrielle Imyreena “Gia” Gesmundo, who was diagnosed with leukemia in 2023.

A family still grieving the loss of their youngest child to cancer is appealing for financial assistance as their only surviving daughter battles a worsening case of leukemia.

The actress is battling cancer and needs help with medical expenses.

The appeal comes six years after the family lost its youngest child to lymphoma in 2020.

“Napakasakit nang mawala ang aming bunso sa cancer na lymphoma noong 2020. Subalit sinubok uli kami ng panahon at pagkakataon nang ma-diagnose ang aming panganay sa sakit na leukemia noong 2023,” Gesmundo wrote.

According to Gesmundo, Gia has been battling the disease for more than three years, undergoing medication while attempting to maintain a normal life despite her condition.

However, her health took a turn for the worse this year when her illness progressed into the blast phase, prompting the family to seek additional medical intervention.

The family is now raising funds for chemotherapy and a possible bone marrow transplant, which they hope will give Gia a chance at recovery.

Gesmundo acknowledged that while they have been doing everything within their means to support their daughter, the mounting expenses have become increasingly difficult to shoulder.

“We belong to the middle class, we are trying our very best for our daughter. Pero sa ngayon po we need all the help we can get financially,” he said.

The father assured potential donors that all financial assistance would go toward Gia's medical treatment.

“Any amount na maitutulong po ninyo ay gagamitin namin sa chemotherapy at kung mamarapatin ni GOD ay hanggang sa bone marrow transplant ni Gia,” he added.

Beyond financial assistance, Gesmundo appealed for prayers for his daughter's recovery as the family faces another difficult chapter.

“Sana po ay matulungan ninyo kami na madugtungan ang buhay ng nag iisa na naming anak,” he wrote.

Those wishing to extend assistance may visit Gesmundo's original Facebook post for information on how to donate.

The family's account of Gia's condition and treatment needs comes from Gesmundo's public appeal.