Woman wanted for 12 financial account scam charges arrested in Cavite

The suspect, identified by police only through an alias, was listed as a provincial-level most wanted person.

According to the Cavite Police Provincial Office, the suspect was apprehended at around 1:20 p.m. through the implementation of arrest warrants issued by the Regional Trial Court in Trece Martires City.

BACOOR CITY, Cavite — A woman facing 12 counts of violating the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act was arrested during a police operation in Barangay Mambog 3, Bacoor City, on Friday, 9 October.

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is seeking the help of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and the Anti-Money Laundering…

Police said the 12 charges involve alleged violations of Section 4 of Republic Act No. 12010, also known as the Anti-Financial Account Scamming Act, which penalizes certain activities involving financial accounts used for fraudulent transactions.

The warrants were reportedly issued on 7 October 2026, with recommended bail set at ₱60,000 for each count, bringing the total to ₱720,000 for all 12 charges.

The arrest was carried out by police personnel in coordination with other law enforcement units as part of continuing operations against wanted individuals in Cavite.

Authorities said the suspect was informed of the warrants and her constitutional rights before being placed under police custody.

The warrants will be returned to the issuing court for the appropriate legal proceedings.

Police did not disclose the specific transactions or the amount of money allegedly involved in the cases.