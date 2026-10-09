Emma Tiglao shares heartfelt message before final bow

As she prepares to take her final walk and pass on her crown, reigning Miss Grand International 2025 Emma Mary Tiglao has delivered an emotional and inspiring message to the women competing for the prestigious international title in 2026.

With only two days remaining before the grand finale, the Filipina beauty queen took the opportunity to share valuable lessons from her reign, reminding this year's contestants that the true meaning of joining a beauty pageant extends far beyond winning a crown.

In a heartfelt message addressed to her “MGI 2026 sisters,” Tiglao encouraged the delegates to appreciate their individual journeys, remain confident in their identities, and embrace the challenges that come with competing on an international stage.

For the reigning queen, the experience of representing one's country is not simply about impressing judges or outperforming fellow candidates. It is also an opportunity for personal growth, meaningful friendships, and self-discovery.

Reflecting on her own experiences, Tiglao acknowledged that participating in an international competition can be both exciting and emotionally demanding.

She recognized that contestants may sometimes struggle with pressure, uncertainty, and the temptation to compare themselves with other women.

However, she emphasized the importance of remembering their personal stories and the qualities that make each candidate unique.

Rather than allowing comparisons to diminish their confidence, Tiglao urged the delegates to recognize their individual strengths and appreciate how far they have come.

Her message carried a particularly powerful reminder about maintaining authenticity throughout the competition.

“You didn’t come this far to become someone else,” she declared.

The Filipina titleholder also encouraged the candidates to approach the competition with determination while treating their fellow contestants with compassion and respect.

“Be competitive, but be kind,” Tiglao emphasized, underscoring her belief that ambition and kindness can exist together.

She further reminded the women that winning should never come at the expense of their values or personal identity.

“Never lose yourself along the way,” she added.

Her words reflected the perspective of a beauty queen nearing the conclusion of her international reign, having experienced the responsibilities, expectations, and opportunities that accompany wearing the Miss Grand International crown.

Beyond the glamour of international appearances and prestigious events, Tiglao's message highlighted the importance of character, resilience, and emotional maturity.

She also encouraged the contestants to approach the coronation night with a sense of fulfillment, regardless of the final results.

For Tiglao, success should not be measured exclusively by whether a candidate walks away with the coveted crown.

Instead, she believes that giving one's best effort while remaining faithful to one's identity is already a meaningful achievement.

“I gave it my all, and I was truly myself,” she wrote, expressing the sentiment she hopes every contestant will be able to embrace when the competition concludes.

“That, to me, is a victory too,” she added.

The reigning queen's message also reflected her excitement about witnessing the journeys of the 2026 delegates as they prepare for one of the most important nights of their pageant careers.

She welcomed them to the Miss Grand International family and described the experience as a memorable chapter in their lives.

“Welcome to MGI. Welcome to a chapter you’ll never forget,” Tiglao concluded.

As the grand finale approaches, anticipation continues to build over who will succeed the Filipina beauty queen and become the next Miss Grand International titleholder.

For Tiglao, the upcoming coronation will mark the conclusion of a significant chapter in her life, as she prepares to relinquish the title and welcome her successor.

Her final walk is expected to be an emotional moment, symbolizing not only the end of her reign but also the beginning of another queen's journey.

Throughout her message, Tiglao made it clear that the crown represents more than beauty, recognition, and international prestige. It also carries the responsibility of inspiring others and demonstrating the values of confidence, humility, and kindness.

As she prepares to say farewell to her reign, Emma Mary Tiglao leaves the incoming Miss Grand International queen and her fellow candidates with a meaningful reminder: the greatest victory is not necessarily wearing the crown, but emerging from the experience stronger, wiser, and genuinely proud of who you are.