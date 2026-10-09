BINI’s Jhoanna gets emotional over Coachella milestone

Behind the international recognition, sold-out performances, and growing popularity of P-pop girl group BINI lies a journey filled with sacrifices, emotional challenges, and moments of self-doubt.

This was the heartfelt revelation of BINI leader Jhoanna Robles, who opened up about the difficulties the eight-member group experienced throughout the year, particularly following their historic appearance at the prestigious Coachella music festival.

During their acceptance speech at the Filipino Music Awards, Jhoanna reflected on how the group's remarkable achievements came with tremendous pressure, revealing that the past several months had tested their strength physically, mentally, and emotionally.

Despite their continued success, the singer admitted that there were moments when the members questioned whether they truly deserved the recognition they were receiving.

“Itong year na ito, feeling ko ito ’yung most mentally, physically, and emotionally challenging for BINI, especially nung pumasok ’yung Coachella,” Jhoanna shared.

Her statement offered a rare glimpse into the personal struggles behind BINI's impressive accomplishments as one of the leading groups in the Philippine music industry.

While their international breakthrough has become a source of pride for Filipino music enthusiasts, Jhoanna acknowledged that reaching such significant milestones also brought enormous expectations.

Their Coachella appearance represented an important achievement not only for the group but also for the continuing efforts to introduce Original Pilipino Music (OPM) to international audiences.

However, the opportunity also came with pressure to prove themselves worthy of performing on a global stage.

Jhoanna admitted that the members experienced moments of uncertainty despite the overwhelming support they received from fans.

“Kaya parang feeling namin, ‘Do we really deserve it na magpunta sa stage ngayon?’” she revealed.

The emotional confession highlighted the vulnerability that can accompany success, particularly for young performers navigating a rapidly expanding career.

From their early years as aspiring entertainers to becoming internationally recognized P-pop artists, BINI has undergone a remarkable transformation.

Composed of Aiah, Colet, Maloi, Gwen, Stacey, Mikha, Jhoanna, and Sheena, the group has built a loyal following through its distinctive musical identity, synchronized performances, and relatable personalities.

Their rise to prominence has also helped generate greater interest in Filipino pop music, with their songs reaching audiences beyond the Philippines.

But as their popularity increased, so did the demands of their profession.

The members have had to balance rehearsals, recordings, promotional appearances, live performances, and other commitments while maintaining the high standards expected of them.

For Jhoanna, the challenges of the past year became especially meaningful as she stood before fellow artists and music industry personalities during the awards ceremony.

Rather than focusing exclusively on their achievements, she used the opportunity to acknowledge the people who continued believing in BINI throughout their journey.

“Pero dahil sa suporta niyong mga Pinoy... maraming salamat po dahil pinaramdam niyo po sa amin kung gaano kalayo ang kayang marating ng OPM,” she said.

Her message emphasized the importance of Filipino fans in helping the group overcome uncertainty and continue pursuing its international ambitions.

The unwavering support of their followers, collectively known as BLOOMs, has played a significant role in BINI's success.

From streaming their songs and attending performances to celebrating their achievements online, supporters have helped amplify the group's presence in the increasingly competitive global music scene.

Jhoanna's words also reflected a broader appreciation for the Filipino music industry, recognizing that BINI's accomplishments are part of a larger movement to bring homegrown talent to international audiences.

For the group, appearing on a prestigious global stage is not simply a personal achievement. It is also an opportunity to demonstrate the creativity, talent, and potential of Filipino performers.

Their recognition at the Filipino Music Awards served as another reminder of how far they have come since beginning their journey together.

However, Jhoanna's emotional speech made it clear that success does not eliminate the challenges artists experience behind the scenes.

Even performers who appear confident and energetic onstage can struggle with exhaustion, pressure, and questions about their own abilities.

By speaking openly about these experiences, the BINI leader offered a more personal perspective on the realities of pursuing a demanding career in entertainment.

Her remarks also underscored the importance of perseverance, teamwork, and encouragement in overcoming difficult periods.

As BINI continues expanding its musical reach, the members remain aware of the responsibilities that come with representing Filipino talent on the international stage.

Their journey reflects not only the rewards of hard work but also the sacrifices required to sustain success in an industry where expectations continue to grow.

For Jhoanna and her fellow members, the past year may have been one of their most challenging, but it has also demonstrated the strength of their bond and the extraordinary support of their fans.

And as BINI continues reaching new milestones, Jhoanna's message serves as a reminder that behind every major achievement are untold stories of determination, vulnerability, and courage.

More importantly, the group's journey continues to show that Filipino music has the potential to reach audiences around the world, especially when artists and their supporters work together toward a shared dream.