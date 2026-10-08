BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded three minor earthquakes in northern Luzon on 8 October 2026 — two in the Cordillera region and one in the northernmost part of the country.

The first earthquake occurred at 12:58 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.0. Its epicenter was located 10 kilometers south, 79° west of Kibungan, Benguet, at latitude 16.68° north and longitude 120.56° east. It was detected at a depth of 121 kilometers.

A second earthquake was recorded at 2:53 a.m. in Cagayan, with a magnitude of 2.4. The epicenter was located 25 kilometers north, 09° east of Calayan, at coordinates 19.48° north and 121.51° east, at a depth of 17 kilometers.

The third quake took place at 4:25 a.m. in Abra. It registered a magnitude of 2.5 at a depth of 9 kilometers. The epicenter was pinpointed 6 kilometers south, 83° east of San Juan, Abra, at coordinates 17.68° north and 120.79° east.