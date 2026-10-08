BAGUIO CITY — The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (PHIVOLCS) recorded three minor earthquakes in northern Luzon on 8 October 2026 — two in the Cordillera region and one in the northernmost part of the country.
The first earthquake occurred at 12:58 a.m. with a magnitude of 4.0. Its epicenter was located 10 kilometers south, 79° west of Kibungan, Benguet, at latitude 16.68° north and longitude 120.56° east. It was detected at a depth of 121 kilometers.
A second earthquake was recorded at 2:53 a.m. in Cagayan, with a magnitude of 2.4. The epicenter was located 25 kilometers north, 09° east of Calayan, at coordinates 19.48° north and 121.51° east, at a depth of 17 kilometers.
The third quake took place at 4:25 a.m. in Abra. It registered a magnitude of 2.5 at a depth of 9 kilometers. The epicenter was pinpointed 6 kilometers south, 83° east of San Juan, Abra, at coordinates 17.68° north and 120.79° east.
The defense of Vice President Sara Duterte on Wednesday disputed the prosecution’s attribution of more than P191.6…
Batangas 1st District Rep. Leandro Leviste has been ordered arrested by the Makati City Regional Trial Court (RTC) for…
The Commission on Audit (CoA) has “affirmed with finality” its P73.28-million disallowance of confidential funds spent…
Car company Tesla has rolled out its autonomous taxi in Austin, Texas, USA.