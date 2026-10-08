In his remarks, Taiwan's Representative to the Philippines, Ambassador Wallace Minn- Gan Chow, emphasized the growing partnership between Taiwan and the Philippines amid regional security challenges and global economic uncertainties.

The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in the Philippines celebrated the 115th National Day of the Republic of China (Taiwan) in Manila on Thursday, 8 October 2026, bringing together diplomatic representatives, government officials, business leaders, and members of the Taiwanese and Filipino-Chinese communities.

Chow highlighted Taiwan's economic resilience, democratic governance, and leadership in semiconductor manufacturing and artificial intelligence, noting its crucial role in global technology supply chains.

He also expressed concern over China's increasing military activities and what he described as coercive tactics in the Taiwan Strait and West Philippine Sea, stressing the importance of cooperation among democratic partners to maintain regional peace and stability.

On bilateral relations, Chow welcomed the extension of reciprocal 14-day visa-free arrangements, which have helped strengthen tourism and people-to-people exchanges between Taiwan and the Philippines.

According to Chow, nearly 630,000 Filipinos visited Taiwan in 2025, while more than 400,000 traveled there during the first half of 2026, with arrivals expected to exceed 700,000 by year-end.

He also acknowledged the contributions of more than 191,000 overseas Filipino workers currently employed in Taiwan and announced efforts to introduce direct hiring arrangements to reduce recruitment costs and strengthen worker protection.

In education, Chow said a record 147 Filipino students received Taiwanese government scholarships this year, while more than 5,500 Filipinos are currently pursuing studies in Taiwan.

Economic cooperation was another key highlight, with bilateral trade reaching approximately US$7.2 billion in 2025 and exceeding US$7 billion in the first eight months of 2026, according to figures presented by Chow.

He said Taiwan and the Philippines are exploring further cooperation in semiconductors, artificial intelligence, drones, cold-chain logistics, industrial development, and workforce training.

Chow also highlighted the shared Austronesian heritage of Taiwan and the Philippines, citing a traditional canoe expedition between Taiwan's Lanyu Island and the Philippines' Batanes earlier this year as a symbol of their historical and cultural connections.

Chow concluded by reaffirming Taiwan's commitment to strengthening its partnership with the Philippines in promoting economic development, cultural exchanges, and regional peace and prosperity.