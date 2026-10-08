Singer Lyca Gairanod has opened up about the story behind her inspirational song “Pwede Nang Mangarap,” revealing that she was too young to fully understand its deeper message when she first recorded it.

During her guest appearance on GMA Network’s Fast Talk with Boy Abunda, the former The Voice Kids Philippines champion looked back on the moment she was introduced to the composition written by acclaimed songwriter Jungee Marcelo.

What has become a meaningful song about hope, ambition, and believing in one's dreams initially struck Lyca as a cheerful tune that made her want to dance.

Asked by television host Boy Abunda about her first reaction to the song, Lyca admitted that her childhood perspective was very different from how she understands the composition today.

“Nung time na nire-record ko po 'yung ‘Pwede Nang Mangarap,’ nung time din na naibigay s'ya sa akin, very inspiring song po s'ya. Sobrang natuwa po ako, s'yempre nung bata ako parang, ay ang saya naman ng kanta na 'yan tapos nagda-dance dance, ganyan,” she recalled.

The singer candidly acknowledged that she had not yet grasped the emotional significance of the lyrics.

“So, hindi ko po medyo naano yung kung ano ba yung pinapahiwatig ng kanta. [...] 'yun lang po 'yung kuwento n'ya. Tapos nirelease na namin s'ya,” she added.

Her revelation offered a glimpse into the innocence of a young performer whose life had already undergone a remarkable transformation after winning the first season of The Voice Kids Philippines in 2014.

Coming from humble beginnings, Lyca captured the hearts of Filipino audiences with her powerful voice and inspiring journey toward achieving her dreams.

In many ways, the message of “Pwede Nang Mangarap” mirrors her own experience of overcoming life's challenges and discovering opportunities through music.

Although she initially appreciated the song for its lively melody, its message about pursuing aspirations has taken on greater significance as she has grown older.

The conversation also highlighted how an artist's relationship with a song can evolve through the years. What begins as a simple musical experience during childhood can eventually become a personal reflection of one's struggles, achievements, and aspirations.

After listening to Lyca's recollection, Abunda summed up the journey with a familiar expression: “And the rest is history.”

For Lyca, “Pwede Nang Mangarap” remains more than just a recording from her early career. It represents a chapter in her life when a young girl with extraordinary talent began turning her dreams into reality.

Her story serves as a reminder that sometimes, the true meaning of a song becomes clearer only after experiencing the very journey it celebrates.