“My heart breaks for all the artists and creatives,” Magnaye said in a Facebook post on Thursday, 8 October, sharing a screenshot of her conversation with her mother, who wrote: “I just lost a voice over job to AI.”

Voice-over artist Inka Magnaye expressed concern over artificial intelligence (AI) replacing human creatives after revealing that her mother, veteran voice artist Lindy Pellicer, lost a voice-over job to the technology.

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Magnaye said the client was a major brand but chose not to identify the company, acknowledging that businesses make decisions based on their own interests.

However, she urged companies and consumers to consider the consequences of those decisions, particularly for creative professionals whose livelihoods depend on paid projects.

Citing a quote that left an impact on her — “Where you spend your money is a vote you cast toward the future you want” — Magnaye argued that consumer spending can help shape business practices. She said money paid to human creatives also returns to the economy through their spending as consumers.

“So big brands with money, I ask you: Is that the future you want? A world where numbers, codes, and programs syphon the earth’s resources and take opportunities from actual human beings?” she said.

Magnaye maintained that AI should be used as a tool rather than a replacement for human talent. She criticized AI-generated voice-overs, art and music as “lifeless,” arguing that technology cannot replicate the human qualities behind creative work.

She also warned that consumers may judge brands for choosing AI-generated content over work made by people.

“And we are slowly being backed into a dead world one prompt at a time,” she said.

Magnaye ended her post by inviting brands and companies to hire Pellicer for future voice-over projects, adding that her mother’s schedule had just freed up.