“Sa buong Pilipinas meron tayong mga fire trucks na 40 years old, 1986 pa na-acquire,” Remulla said during the blessing and turnover of Unified 911 emergency response vehicles in Quezon province.

Remulla said he and BFP officer-in-charge Wilberto Rico Neil Kwan Tiu traveled to Korea to establish a government-to-government arrangement for the planned acquisition.

Under the proposed deal, the cost of each fire truck is expected to fall from around ₱16 million to ₱10 million.

“Kung dati ₱16 million per fire truck, ngayon ₱10 million na lang kada fire truck. Tanggal ang corruption diyan. Ang savings natin, 1,500 [fire trucks] times ₱6 million, ₱9 billion ang savings natin para sa BFP,” Remulla said.

The procurement forms part of the DILG’s broader modernization push for public safety and emergency response.

In Quezon, Remulla also cited the need to expand police mobility and the use of drones as local communities and economies continue to grow.

“Ang aking panaginip ay gaya nang ginawa ko sa Cavite, sumobra na ang sasakyan sa pulis. Dapat lahat kayo ay may mobility,” he said.

Remulla stressed that modern equipment must be matched by coordination among national agencies, uniformed services and local governments.

“Hindi natin pwedeng gawin ang public safety kung iisa lang tayo. Hindi pwedeng pulis nag-iisa lang. Hindi pwedeng BFP nag-iisa lang. Kailangan sama-sama tayo,” he said.