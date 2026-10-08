Chinese batter Gilas Girls
Gilas Pilipinas Girls fell short against China, 49-114, in the quarterfinal of the FIBA U18 Women’s Asia Cup at the Karisma Arena in Malaysia on Thursday.
Li Yuanshan led the Chinese with 21 points as the Chinese completed the semifinal cast.
Grace Marina Curley was the only Filipina to reach double digits with 17 points.
With the Chinese hosting the FIBA U19 Women’s World Cup next year, the Philippines still have a chance to make it into the World Cup.
The Gilas Girls will have to face Chinese Taipei on Friday at 2 p.m. in a battle for fifth place in the same venue.