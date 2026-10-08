The local government unit of Pasacao received the result after representatives from the DOE conducted the audit on the town’s energy usage in government infrastructures and facilities on Thursday, 8 October.

PASACAO, Camarines Sur – The municipal government of Pasacao has garnered a five-star rating and a 93.1 percent (Grade A) score from the Government Energy Management Program (GEMP) Energy Audit of the Department of Energy (DOE).

“The result of this audit is proof of our effective and responsible use of energy in our public structures,” Mayor Niño Tayco said.





Tayco said the DOE representatives audited the town’s new “Green Government Building” or the newly-opened Municipal Hall of Pasacao that was constructed using eco-friendly materials and is powered by renewable energy, particularly solar power to replace electricity. The building also uses rainwater collected for its comfort rooms.

The building also has glass roofs that let in natural light, reducing the need for electric lights. Its improved ventilation also allows natural cooling around the building.

At the center of the building is a small model of Daruanak Island, the iconic islet that has become the town’s tourism draw.

He added that this rating is proof that the Pasacao Green Government Building is a model of progress that does not bring damage to the environment.

“This is also a solid step toward our dream of turning Pasacao into the Green City of the South,” Tayco said.

The GEMP is a mandatory program that requires all national and local government offices, state universities and colleges, hospitals, and government-owned and -controlled corporations to cut their electricity and fuel consumption. Agencies must submit monthly electricity consumption reports (MECR) and monthly fuel consumption reports (MFCR) through the DOE GEMP Online System Portal. The DOE and the Inter-Agency Energy Efficiency and Conservation Committee conduct random energy audits, spot-checks, and facility inspections to monitor and rate energy and power consumption.

The Pasacao Green Government Building, located at SigNature Park, the town’s newly-established business district, was unveiled in August this year.