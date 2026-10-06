Sustainable Snacking Through “Trash Right”

As one of the country’s leading snack companies, Mondelēz International knows that packaging doesn’t disappear when a snack is eaten. The brand’s commitment to sustainable snacking is embedded in its “Trash Right” program. Trash Right is a Southeast Asia–wide initiative that aims to strengthen understanding of waste management issues and empower students to be part of the change.

Trash Right is one of several community initiatives implemented by the company to share environmental education in an engaging way. Other projects include Miming and Friends, a YouTube educational animated series that helps children and families learn how everyday Filipinos handle waste. The company was also recognized by the Department of Environment and Natural Resources in 2026 for supporting the Extended Producer Responsibility Act, which mandates companies to collect and divert the plastic packaging used in their products.

The message is clear: environmental awareness isn’t just for adults. It’s for students, families, working mothers, and community leaders looking for practical solutions.

“We believe that every Filipino consumer has the power to be part of the solution. This workshop isn’t just training—it’s an invitation to step up and empower yourself with information about the role everyone plays in keeping waste out of the sea,” says Caitlin Punzalan, Corporate and Government Affairs Lead at Mondelēz International in the Philippines.