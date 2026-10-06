The effects of the Super El Niño phenomenon continue to intensify across the country, with Cagayan Valley accounting for the majority of agricultural destruction worth P4.96 billion, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.

The NDRRMC’s latest report also placed agricultural damage and production losses due to El Niño at P5.56 billion, with 104,149 families, or 388,375 individuals, affected, particularly in Cagayan Valley, Bicol, Calabarzon, and Caraga.

A total of 106 areas have already been declared under a state of calamity. These areas are in five regions: Cagayan Valley — 66; Calabarzon — 4; Bicol — 12; Soccsksargen — 1; and Caraga — 23.

At least 39 wild, forest, and mountain fire incidents were recorded in the Caraga Administrative Region.

Four cities and municipalities reported water supply interruptions, while 33 localities were forced to suspend classes in the region.

Across the country, the NDRRMC reported that 201,322 farmers and fisherfolk have been affected, with over 223,497 hectares of crop areas damaged.

Of the total affected farmland, 41,164 hectares suffered total crop loss with no chance of recovery.