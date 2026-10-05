Based on CCTV footage obtained from a nearby resident, the victim was seen confronting the suspect and demanding payment of an alleged debt. The suspect denied owing the victim, leading to a heated argument that escalated into a fistfight.

As people in the area tried to separate the two, police said the suspect allegedly drew a bladed weapon, went toward the victim’s house and stabbed him in the right side of the chest.

The victim managed to run outside and was later taken to Antipolo City Hospital Annex III for treatment.

The suspect subsequently surrendered at the Barangay San Luis outpost and was taken into police custody.

Police said the bladed weapon used in the incident was not recovered.

Documents are being prepared for the filing of the appropriate complaint before the Office of the City Prosecutor.