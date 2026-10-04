The Southern Police District (SPD) arrested six individuals and seized approximately 131.07 grams of suspected shabu with a combined standard drug price of P891,276 in separate operations in Las Piñas and Taguig City on Saturday night.

At about 7:17 p.m. in Manuyo Uno, Las Piñas City, Southern Police District personnel, in coordination with Las Piñas City Police Station, dismantled a drug den and arrested five newly identified individuals—a 55-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man classified as high-value individuals, and a 48-year-old man and two women, aged 41 and 34, classified as Street-Level Individuals.

Seven heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately 105 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P714,000 were seized, together with the money used in the transaction, an envelope, and a mobile phone. The 55-year-old woman faces complaints for violations of Sections 5, 6, and 13, Article II of Republic Act No. 9165, while the four others face complaints for violations of Sections 13 and 26 in relation to Section 5 of the same law.

In a separate operation at about 8 p.m. in Barangay Napindan, Taguig City, Taguig City Police Station personnel arrested a 33-year-old male listed street-level individual.

Five heat-sealed plastic sachets containing approximately 26.07 grams of suspected shabu with a standard drug price of P177,276 were seized, along with the money used in the transaction and a coin purse. He faces complaints for violations of Sections 5 and 11, Article II of Republic Act 9165.

All six arrested individuals remain under the custody of their respective units for documentation and filing of the appropriate complaints under Republic Act 9165, or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.