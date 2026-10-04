Haze in Manila

Haze blankets parts of Manila today, 04 October 2026, with Fair to Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups air quality recorded across the city’s monitoring stations, according to the Manila Department of Environment and Public Services (DEPS). The haze may be linked to smoke from ongoing fires in Kalimantan, Indonesia, carried toward the Philippines by prevailing winds. Residents, especially those sensitive to air pollution, are advised to limit prolonged outdoor exposure and wear a mask when necessary.