British pop group BLUE is turning 25 and Filipino fans will be part of the celebration when the original quartet returns to the Philippines in January 2027.

Simon Webbe, Duncan James, Antony Costa and Lee Ryan are bringing their anniversary tour to three cities, with shows scheduled for Manila, Davao and Cebu.

The group will perform at the New Frontier Theater in Manila on 28 January, SMX Convention Center Davao on 30 January and the Waterfront Hotel Ballroom in Cebu on 31 January. The concerts are presented by Wilbros Live.

The Philippine dates come as BLUE enters its next chapter with Reflections, the group's seventh studio album. Featuring all four founding members, the record looks back on their decades-long journey while introducing new material shaped by their experiences, influences and evolution as artists.

BLUE rose to international fame in the early 2000s, building a loyal following with chart-topping releases and a string of memorable pop hits. Their catalog includes fan favorites such as “All Rise,” “One Love,” “If You Come Back,” “Too Close,” “Best in Me” and “U Make Me Wanna.” Their collaboration with Elton John on “Sorry Seems to Be the Hardest Word” also became one of their most recognizable recordings.

The group's career has included three successive UK number one albums — All Rise, One Love and Guilty — along with 11 UK Top 10 singles and two BRIT Awards.

Now, a quarter-century after their debut, BLUE is still making music together. Reflections features 13 tracks written by the members, including “Waste My Love,” “One Last Time,” “The Vow” and “Look What You Started,” offering a mix of familiar BLUE harmonies and a more contemporary sound.

Tickets will be available beginning 10 October through TicketNet.com.ph for Manila and TicketMelon.com for Davao and Cebu.