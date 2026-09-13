After months of rumors, actress Bela Padilla has finally confirmed her relationship with tech CEO Martin Tan in a reel interview with content creator Johnny K for his “Meet Cute with Johnny K” series.

While shopping at Legazpi’s Sunday Market, the couple opened up about how their relationship blossomed, revealing that they have been together for eight months.

“We met through a common friend,” Tan casually shared when asked how they first met.

Padilla, meanwhile, recalled her first impression of Tan and revealed that they immediately bonded over something they both loved: watching movies.

“He said he likes movies, and I love movies also, so I was very, very excited when he started talking about this,” she said.