After months of rumors, actress Bela Padilla has finally confirmed her relationship with tech CEO Martin Tan in a reel interview with content creator Johnny K for his “Meet Cute with Johnny K” series.
While shopping at Legazpi’s Sunday Market, the couple opened up about how their relationship blossomed, revealing that they have been together for eight months.
“We met through a common friend,” Tan casually shared when asked how they first met.
Padilla, meanwhile, recalled her first impression of Tan and revealed that they immediately bonded over something they both loved: watching movies.
“He said he likes movies, and I love movies also, so I was very, very excited when he started talking about this,” she said.
When asked how long they had been a couple, Tan simply quipped: “Eight months.”
So, what’s your favorite thing about her?
“Her brain, and she’s funny and beautiful,” Tan said.
Padilla, for her part, said she liked Tan because “he’s game to try everything, even if it’s early.”
“What else? He is pogi. I don’t wanna say it because people will start DM-ing you,” she added.
The couple was also asked about the little gestures that make them feel loved.
“When he knows I’m going through something, he’ll plan a trip. Yeah, I think beach trips, that’s my fave,” Padilla said.
“Little notes in my work bag,” Tan noted.