Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) Secretary Jose Ramon Aliling, who also chairs the Pag-IBIG Board of Trustees, said SMDC’s participation reflects growing private-sector confidence in the program.

“Ito rin ay patunay sa tumataas na tiwala ng pribadong sektor sa Expanded 4PH at katatagan ng programa sa paghahatid ng disente, mas ligtas at abot-kayang pabahay sa mas maraming pamilyang Pilipino,” Aliling said.

Under the agreement, qualified borrowers may avail themselves of preferential pricing on selected units in participating Pag-IBIG-accredited SMDC projects, including properties in Pasay City, Parañaque City, Quezon City and Pampanga.

SM Prime and SMDC President Jeffrey Lim said government-private sector cooperation is key to making homeownership more attainable.

“Homeownership is too important for any one institution to address alone. Making it more attainable requires strong partners with a shared commitment to Filipino families,” Lim said.

The partnership forms part of continuing efforts by the DHSUD and Pag-IBIG Fund to increase private-sector participation in the Expanded 4PH Program and make quality, well-located housing more accessible to Filipino workers and their families.