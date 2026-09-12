At around10:15 p.m., patrollers responded to a telephone report from a concerned citizen regarding an armed individual roaming a residential area in PNR Site, Purok 2, which caused panic among local residents.

Operating personnel immediately proceeded to the location to verify the report. Upon arrival, officers spotted and apprehended alias Jess in a makeshift dwelling.

Recovered from the suspect was one caliber .38 revolver with a defaced serial number loaded with two live ammunitions. The suspect failed to present any legal documents authorizing him to possess or carry the firearm.

The arrested suspect was brought to the Investigation and Detective Management Section of Muntinlupa City Police Station for documentation and preparation for inquest proceedings for violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.