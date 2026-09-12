Pop superstar Lady Gaga and tech entrepreneur Michael Polansky, have reportedly welcomed their first child together, according to multiple media reports.

While the couple has yet to publicly announce the birth, photos obtained by Page Six reportedly showed the pair in Northern California with a newborn. Gaga was seen carrying the baby in a sling, fueling reports that the singer had quietly entered motherhood.

No further details, including the baby’s name, gender or birth date, have been disclosed.

The child is the first for both Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, and Polansky. Billboard reported that it had reached out to the singer’s representatives for confirmation.

Gaga and Polansky were engaged in April 2024. They have been together since 2019, with the singer often describing him as one of her biggest sources of support both personally and professionally.