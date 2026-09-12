CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Authorities arrested two watchlisted drug suspects and three most wanted persons in separate operations across Bulacan on 11 to 12 September, police confirmed.
In Baliwag City, two individuals on the PNP-PDEA Unified Watchlist were caught in a buy-bust operation at around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 12 in Barangay Sto. Cristo. Identified as alias “Onchie,” 45, and alias “Dey,” 44, the pair yielded 10 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱68,000, marked money and a mobile phone. Both face charges under Republic Act 9165.
Three most wanted persons were also arrested across the province the previous day.
In Plaridel, alias “Undo” was arrested on Sept. 11 in Barangay Tabang over charges of acts of lasciviousness, with bail recommended at ₱180,000.
In Baliwag City, alias “Nato,” a top most wanted person, was arrested in Barangay Sto. Niño during a manhunt operation for violation of the Anti-Carnapping Act, with bail set at ₱300,000.
In San Jose del Monte City, alias “Kuya DC” was apprehended in Barangay Muzon East over the rape of a minor, with bail recommended at ₱200,000.
Bulacan Police Provincial Office Acting Director Col. Jay B. Baybayan said the series of arrests reflects intensified and sustained law enforcement operations across the province to ensure accountability and public safety.