CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga — Authorities arrested two watchlisted drug suspects and three most wanted persons in separate operations across Bulacan on 11 to 12 September, police confirmed.

In Baliwag City, two individuals on the PNP-PDEA Unified Watchlist were caught in a buy-bust operation at around 1:15 a.m. on Sept. 12 in Barangay Sto. Cristo. Identified as alias “Onchie,” 45, and alias “Dey,” 44, the pair yielded 10 grams of suspected shabu valued at ₱68,000, marked money and a mobile phone. Both face charges under Republic Act 9165.