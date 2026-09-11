“Well, nakikita natin yung pattern, kapag nagsisinungaling yung isang tao, nagsisinungaling yung isang kidnapper, at okay lang basta nakakatulong iyon sa political harassment ng administration,” Duterte told reporters after appearing for her arraignment.

“Since 2023, I feel threatened. I feel harassed. I do not feel safe. Pero may trabaho akong kailangang gawin,” she added.

The vice president is facing three counts of grave threats over remarks she made in November 2024 in which she said she had arranged for an assassin to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos and then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez if she were killed.

A Quezon City court found probable cause to try her on the three charges and set bail at P120,000 for each count. She posted P360,000 bail last week.

Her arraignment, however, did not proceed on Friday after her camp asked the court to defer the proceedings. The court granted the request and directed the Justice Department to comment on the motion.

With the criminal proceedings now on hold, Duterte said her family would continue to pursue every legal option available to them.

“Ah, lahat ng legal remedies, na allowed by law ay gagamitin ng aking pamilya. Sumusunod lang ako sa mga advise sa mga legal counsel namin,” Duterte said.

‘Each case as they come’

Asked about lawmakers questioning whether she should continue participating in proceedings after saying she did not trust the country's courts, Duterte declined to make a blanket commitment.

Instead, she said her camp would address each proceeding separately.

“We will take each case as they come and we will answer each on its own merit,” Duterte said.

Bicol Saro party-list Representative Terry Ridon, one of the prosecutors in Duterte's impeachment case, earlier said it was significant that the country's second-highest official had expressed distrust in the courts.

He also linked Duterte's statement to the detention of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte, at the International Criminal Court in The Hague.

Ridon said the vice president's statement could have implications for arguments over why the ICC is handling her father's case, although his comments represented his own assessment and not a judicial finding.

Another House prosecutor, Manila Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr., likewise criticized Duterte's position. “Wala kang tiwala sa judicial system natin, e ba't nag-abogado pa siya?” Abante said.

He also questioned why Duterte continued to rely on government security personnel while expressing distrust in law enforcement agencies.

“Sa akin lang po, that's plain hypocrisy,” he said.