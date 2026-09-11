Pageant personalities took center stage at the Century Tuna Superbods 2026 Finals Night, capturing the competition’s major honors.

Austin Dizon and Vienne Luna were crowned Grand Winners, while MJ Ordillano and Jasmine Paguio finished as first runners-up.

The results showcased their winning combination of fitness, confidence, personality and undeniable stage presence.

Congratulations to the new Century Tuna Superbods winners!

Grand Winners: Austin Dizon and Vienne Luna

1st Runners-Up: MJ Ordillano and Jasmine Paguio