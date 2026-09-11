“Alam naman natin na mangyayari ’yan. Expected ko na ’yan nu’ng hiniwalayan niya ako. Kailangan niya na mag-stay sa Amerika kaya kailangan niya na magpakasal,” AiAi said.

While she appears ready to leave their failed marriage behind, the actress-comedienne also expressed one wish for Gerald’s new relationship.

“Sana lang, huwag niyang gawin sa iba ang ginawa niya sa akin. Hayaan na natin siya,” she said.

AiAi even managed to inject some humor into her reaction, joking about Gerald’s appearance at the wedding: “At least, naka-suit siya, hindi naka-polo lang.”

The veteran entertainer also recalled noticing a change in Gerald even before their breakup. According to AiAi, he had already begun speaking to her in English about a month before he ended their relationship. She added that the woman Gerald married is English-speaking.

More than the remarriage itself, AiAi emphasized that she is now focused on moving forward. She thanked those who continue to send messages of concern and encouragement, assuring them that she is doing well.

“Maraming salamat po sa mga nagpapadala sa akin ng mga mensahe na suporta. Maraming salamat sa walang sawa na pagmamahal ninyo sa akin mula noon hanggang ngayon,” she shared.

AiAi also credited her faith for helping her through a difficult period in her personal life.

“Wala po kayong dapat ipag-alala. Okay na okay po ako, sa tulong ni Lord at ni Mama Mary,” she said.

She ended her message by asking supporters not to be troubled by Gerald’s remarriage, stressing that she has already reached a place where the development no longer affects her.

“Huwag na po kayong magpaapekto sa pagpapakasal niya dahil hindi naman po ako apektado. Matagal na po akong moving forward.”

For AiAi, the latest development in her former husband’s life appears to be another reminder that their paths have already separated—and that she is choosing to continue hers with faith, gratitude and a renewed focus on the future.