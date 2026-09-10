Representing the Philippines as ASEAN chair for 2026, Tiu Laurel said food security can no longer be addressed solely within national borders as disruptions in trade, transport, energy and farm inputs can quickly spread across economies.

“Geopolitical and economic uncertainties, climate-related tragedies, and volatility in energy, transport, food and agricultural input markets continue to test the resilience of our food systems and supply chains,” Tiu Laurel said.

“These challenges reinforce the very importance of practical regional cooperation, open communication and sustained partnerships,” he added.

The discussions covered food security, climate resilience, agricultural innovation and stronger value chains. Tiu Laurel also cited previous ASEAN agriculture meetings that focused on preparedness, market transparency, sustainable production and supply-chain resilience amid global disruptions.

He identified India as an important partner for ASEAN, particularly in agriculture, food systems, research, technology and capacity development.

The meeting also reviewed the ASEAN-India Medium-Term Plan of Action for Cooperation in Agriculture and Forestry for 2021-2025 and the proposed 2026-2030 plan.

Tiu Laurel said the new five-year program should focus on practical initiatives that address emerging risks while promoting innovation, knowledge-sharing and sustainable agriculture.

“As we move into the next phase of ASEAN-India cooperation, we look forward to practical, results-oriented activities that contribute to food security, sustainability, resilience, innovation, knowledge exchange and the well-being of our agricultural communities,” he said.