The documentary series “Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence” is not coming to an abrupt end despite its first five episodes becoming temporarily unavailable on YouTube.
Rein Entertainment addressed viewers who have been awaiting developments, confirming that work is underway to resolve the situation surrounding the removal of Episodes 1 to 5. The production company said it is reviewing the matter and coordinating with the parties involved, although it has yet to disclose the circumstances that led to the episodes being taken offline.
Amid questions from followers of the series, Rein Entertainment emphasized one key point: audiences will still have an opportunity to see the documentary in its entirety.
The first five installments are expected to become available again, while the sixth and concluding episode will also be released. A revised schedule will be announced once the necessary arrangements have been completed.
The documentary’s reach is also set to extend beyond digital platforms. Community screenings organized by schools and other groups are being prepared in the coming weeks, providing another avenue for audiences to see and discuss the series.
Rein Entertainment acknowledged the viewers who have followed the documentary, shared its episodes and participated in conversations surrounding its subject matter.
For now, audiences will have to wait for an official announcement regarding when the episodes will return and when the finale will be released.
But the production company made its position clear despite the interruption: “The story continues.”