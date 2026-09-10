The documentary series “Drug War: A Conspiracy of Silence” is not coming to an abrupt end despite its first five episodes becoming temporarily unavailable on YouTube.

Rein Entertainment addressed viewers who have been awaiting developments, confirming that work is underway to resolve the situation surrounding the removal of Episodes 1 to 5. The production company said it is reviewing the matter and coordinating with the parties involved, although it has yet to disclose the circumstances that led to the episodes being taken offline.