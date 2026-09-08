The administration’s digital strategy rests on four key pillars: connectivity, e-governance, cybersecurity, and workforce development.

Major rollouts and concrete achievements driving the shift include:

1. Landmark Institutional Reforms

a) The E-Governance Act (RA 12254) --- Signed into law in September 2025, this measure legally mandates a full transaction to e-governance across the entire bureaucracy. It covers national offices, local government units, state universities, and government corporations, compelling them to digitize their front-end and back-end operations.

b) National Digital Connectivity Plan—Signed in January 2026, the NDCP serves as the blueprint for extending broadband networks and lowering internet costs, targeting geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas.

2. Unified Front-End Platforms

a) eGovPH Super App—The flagship mobile platform consolidates multiple government services into one centralized app. Citizens can use the application for things like digital driver’s license renewals, trip planning, and e-payments.

b) National ID System (PhilSys)—Reaching a deployment milestone of over 87 percent of citizens registered, the system is being fully integrated into the eGovPH app. This includes specialized integration, such as the digital National Senior Citizen ID launched to streamline elderly discounts and health benefits.

c) eLGU and Business Automation—The Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) has pushed the digital shift locally. Over 70 percent of local governments have adopted digital systems, utilizing platforms like the Electronic Business One-Stop Shop (eBOSS) and elGU framework to process business permits online.

Fiscal and Data Management

1. DBM Compass Transparency Portal—Launched in June 2026, the digital platform opens government spending data to the public. Citizens can track budget allocations, procurements and implementation to ensure accountability.

2. Offshore Data Sovereignty and Infrastructure—Under Executive Order 119, the government has prioritized storing critical citizen records and data locally using advanced secure data centers minimizing cybersecurity risks and ensuring legal protection under local courts.

Training and Future Technology

Aside from the PSAC and the CSC DiLP partnership, the government has rolled out initiatives like the Philippine Ai Program Framework to integrate high performance computing and future-proof the local labor workforce. (Presidential Communication Office).

When people were asked how they took the digital anti-corruption drive of President Marcos Jr., their response was one of persistent skepticism, especially when the people asked were still walking in flooded streets and byways.

Desire for Speedier Justice: While portals collect data, many citizens and watchdogs worry that slow-moving investigations allow high-ranking corrupt officials to evade immediate accountability.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com