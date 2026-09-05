NEW YORK — Aryna Sabalenka battled more than her opponent during her US Open third-round victory Friday, complaining about a strong smell of marijuana drifting over Louis Armstrong Stadium.
"I was, like, Guys, you can do whatever, you can smoke whatever. You can relax as much as you can, but please, do not do it around the tennis courts," Sabalenka said after beating Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova in straight sets.
"It's a bit tricky to handle that smell while you're trying to compete at your best," the world No. 1 added.
Sabalenka complained to the umpire about the smell and halted her service motion several times during the match.
She said she had smelled marijuana during previous appearances in New York but never as strongly.
"I don't know if it was, like, coming from the crowd or was from the outside because the wind blows it into the stadium," Sabalenka said.
Several players have reported smelling marijuana on outside courts at the US Open, with some suggesting the smoke drifts in from nearby areas.
Sabalenka, the two-time defending champion, will face American Taylor Townsend in the fourth round.