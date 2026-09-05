“Following hand carry guidelines may seem small, but it makes a big difference. Through this initiative, we give our appreciation to all our passengers who took the time to follow baggage guidelines because their simple act of compliance helps make the journey smoother and more convenient for every Juan,” said Lei Apostol, CEB Vice President for Customer Service Operations.

Passengers may bring up to two items into the cabin for free: one hand-carry item for the overhead bin and one personal item that can fit under the seat.

Hand-carry baggage is limited to 56 centimeters by 36 cm by 23 cm, while personal items must not exceed 20 cm by 20 cm by 35 cm.

The airline also encouraged passengers who need additional baggage capacity to pre-purchase checked baggage allowance through their MyCebuPacific accounts.

CEB currently operates flights to 35 domestic and 26 international destinations across Asia, Australia, and the Middle East.