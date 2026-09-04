Under the agreement, PEZA will identify priority ecozones while PHI will conduct feasibility studies and assess the operational viability of establishing distribution systems in these areas.

The partnership builds on PHI’s existing power distribution operations through MORE Electric and Power Corp., Negros Electric and Power Corp., and Bohol Light Co. Inc.

“Energy reliability is no longer just a utility concern — it is an investment concern…and by working with an experienced distributor like Primelectric, we are not just securing our own zones; we are also contributing to the bigger national goal of a more resilient and reliable power system, wherever in the country our ecozones may rise,” PEZA Director General Tereso Panga said.

“We want investors to know that by the time they are ready to commit, power will be one less question they need to ask,” he added.

The MOU was signed by Panga and PHI president and CEO Roel Castro.

According to PEZA, the proposed distribution partnerships will help secure a reliable electricity supply early in the development of economic zones, particularly as power availability remains a key consideration for prospective investors.