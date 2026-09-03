Maierhofer said he believed the public would understand that the post was meant as a joke and not take it differently from his intention.

The controversy stemmed from Maierhofer’s post joking that his hotel room in New York was next to Eala’s. Maierhofer and his wife were among the Filipino fans who watched Eala’s opening match at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

“I apologize po, tao lang, nagkakamali din,” Maierhofer said.

Maierhofer also apologized over comments made in his New York vlogs, particularly his description of parts of the city as “mapanghi,” or foul-smelling.

He maintained that the comment reflected their personal experience.

“And meron pa pong extra apologize po. Meron pong nagkakaroon ng comments regarding sa sinabi naming mapanghi sa New York. Iyon po ay honest review po namin,” he said.

“Kung feeling niyo na insensitive po yung comment namin regarding sa Times Square New York, mapanghi po talaga,” Maierhofer added.