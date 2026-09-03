The aircraft is the fourth of nine A350-1000s ordered by PAL in 2023 to support fleet modernization and international growth strategy.

The additional widebody gives PAL more capacity to expand its long-haul network, particularly across North America, where the A350-1000 already serves San Francisco, New York and Toronto.

Passengers also gain access to a newer cabin product designed for long flights.

The 382-seat aircraft is configured across three classes, including private Business Class suites with sliding privacy doors, a dedicated Premium Economy cabin and an enhanced Economy Class product.

The A350-1000 also provides improved fuel efficiency, lower carbon emissions and stronger operational performance than previous-generation aircraft. This allows PAL to add long-haul capacity while operating a more efficient fleet.

PAL remains the first and only airline in Southeast Asia to operate the A350-1000.

PAL signed a memorandum of understanding with Airbus at the Farnborough International Airshow in July for nine additional A350-1000s, with purchase rights for five more. Once finalized, the deal would double its total A350-1000 orders to 18 aircraft.

The airline has also committed to 15 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliners, with options for five additional aircraft, as it expands its future widebody fleet.