“We haven't had a confirmation yet from Justin whether he's going to be here or not. The door is still open for him,” Cone said in a Zoom press conference.

The all-Philippine Basketball Association (PBA) stars-composed Gilas left for Korea on Wednesday for the final stretch of its build-up.

Gilas will play a couple of tune-up matches with the Korean national team before flying to Nagoya on Monday for the Asiad basketball competition starting on 10 September.

Cone and the rest of Gilas will wait until then for any development on the Brownlee situation.

The four-time PBA Best Import, whose heroics in the pandemic-delayed Hangzhou edition three years ago ended the country’s 61-year gold medal drought, has yet to get clearance to play following a spate of injuries, including hamstring and knee issues.

Brownlee last played for Gilas back on 3 July in a 102-106 overtime loss to New Zealand in Auckland in the third window of the 2027 FIBA World Cup Asian Qualifiers. He then sat out the window’s last stop in Perth in a blowout defeat to Australia.

He went to the United States for rehabilitation and recovery, which forced him to miss Gilas’ two-game homestand sweep in the World Cup Qualifiers fourth window, citing that he’s ‘not healthy enough to contribute.’

“He's still working on clearances from doctors in the States. So, as soon as that's all cleared up, we'll have a clearer picture as well,” Cone said.

The mentor added that there will be no replacement for Brownlee.

“But at this point, no, we don't have a 12th player in mind to come over.