The remains of the Filipino chief engineer of M/V Minoan Dignity, who died following an incident in the Strait of Hormuz, have been repatriated to the Philippines from Oman.
The seafarer’s remains arrived at Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 in Pasay City on Tuesday, 1 September, aboard Oman Air flight WY843.
Representatives of the Overseas Workers Welfare Administration (OWWA), Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) and the seafarer’s licensed manning agency received the remains upon arrival.
Authorities coordinated the processing, turnover and transport of the remains to the seafarer’s family.
OWWA also assured the bereaved family of assistance and continued coordination with concerned government agencies and partners for their other needs.
The repatriation marked the seafarer’s final homecoming following the incident involving M/V Minoan Dignity in the Strait of Hormuz.