Alex Eala wasted little time making her presence felt at the US Open, crushing American qualifier Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, to open her campaign in emphatic fashion at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on Wednesday (Manila time).

Backed by another massive Filipino crowd, the 21-year-old Eala needed just 78 minutes to dispatch the US Open debutant and match her best finish from last year’s tournament.

But beyond the dominant victory, it was the sea of Filipino supporters inside the stadium that once again left the Filipina tennis star overwhelmed.