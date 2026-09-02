Alex Eala wasted little time making her presence felt at the US Open, crushing American qualifier Mary Stoiana, 6-1, 6-2, to open her campaign in emphatic fashion at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York on Wednesday (Manila time).
Backed by another massive Filipino crowd, the 21-year-old Eala needed just 78 minutes to dispatch the US Open debutant and match her best finish from last year’s tournament.
But beyond the dominant victory, it was the sea of Filipino supporters inside the stadium that once again left the Filipina tennis star overwhelmed.
“The support I've been getting the past couple of days here in New York—and honestly, to be frank, everywhere around the world—maraming salamat, mga kababayan,” Eala said in her post-match interview.
“The community here in New York and the tennis fans—not just those from the Philippines—have been making me feel so loved and have been so enthusiastic.”
Eala’s victory sent her into the second round, where she will face world No. 46 Oleksandra Oliynykova of Ukraine, with the schedule yet to be announced as of press time.
A victory over Oliynykova would send the 21-year-old into uncharted territory at the US Open and give her a new career-best finish in the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.