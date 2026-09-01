Former President Gloria Macapagal Arroyo presented the awards to Primehomes chairman Arch. Nathaniel Romero.

“The honors practically acknowledged and recognized the vision of The Reserve by Primehomes in providing sustainable, wellness-oriented, low-density, breathable and balanced people-centered community living in the Heart of Quezon City,” Romero said.

The development incorporates open spaces, greenery, walking and biking paths and century-old trees into its residential environment.

“That thoughtfully-designed urban environment differs markedly from conventional high-density developments because The Reserve by Primehomes is built around open spaces, greeneries, walking and biking paths, century-old trees and that so-called ‘breath of fresh air’ -- all constituting a unique and premium quality of urban life,” Romero said.

“That’s how The Reserve by Primehomes has earned, not just both Gold and Silver Awards, but also the moniker ‘Urban Oasis’,” he added.

Primehomes said the Gold Award for Mid-Rise Development recognized the project’s adherence to human-scale design principles, while the sustainability award highlighted its long-term environmental approach.

Natural landscapes, wellness features and community facilities are integrated into the development’s design.

“Thus, today, The Reserve by Primehomes is, not just building residences, but also bringing the best quality of Filipino life back into the city,” Romero said.

The development is showcased at the Primehomes Sales Showroom along Capitol Drive in Quezon City.