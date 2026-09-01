While the simultaneous pressures of the 2027 national budget, the Scarborough Shoal crisis, and the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte create a complex political landscape, the Philippine democratic frameworks are legally built to manage.

a) The House of Representatives Focuses on the Budget: The House leadership, including Majority Leader Sandro Marcos, has confirmed that the lower chamber is fully insulated from the trial, dedicating its attention to reviewing and approving the P7.2-trillion 2027 National Expenditure Program (NEP) on schedule.

b) The Senate Can Manage Both Simultaneously: While the impeachment trial consumes roughly half of the Senate’s working calendar, Senate President Win Gatchalian said the chamber is running both budget committee hearings and plenary trial sessions. The Senate Impeachment Court will conclude the trial before the end of the year to prevent a budget delay.

It is legally and structurally impossible for the Philippine government to utilize two national budgets at the same time for any period.

Under the Constitution, the State operates on a strict annual system of appropriations. Even if a political crisis or a national security issue like the Scarborough Shoal dispute compresses the legislative calendar, the law provides a clear path forward rather than allow dual budgets to coexist.

The system enforces this through specific legal and operational safeguards:

1. The Principle of Automatic Reenactment

If the Senate’s handling of the impeachment trial and other crises delays the passage of the P7.2-trillion 2027 national budget past 1 January, the government will not have two budgets together. Instead, Article VI, Section 25 of the Constitution dictates that the 2026 budget is automatically “reenacted.”

a) Under a reenacted budget, the government can only spend money based on the previous year’s allocation to maintain core personnel salaries and essential operating expenses.

b) The moment Congress finally passes the 2027 General Appropriations Act (GAA), the reenacted 2026 budget is immediately curtailed, and the new budget takes over completely. They never run parallel.

2. Measures Already Taken to Prevent Delay

Recognizing the time constraints of the impeachment trial, the legislature has already adjusted its rules to ensure the 2027 budget is passed on time, rendering a dual budget scenario moot.

a) The House: Because the impeachment trial takes place exclusively in the Senate, the House of Representatives is completely unbothered by the trial and is advancing the budget on its normal schedule.

b) The Senate Strategy: Senate President Win Gatchalian suspended standard rules to allow the Committee on Finance to host budget hearings simultaneously while the main plenary handles the impeachment trial.

The Philippine financial system ensures that there is only one active General Appropriations Act funding the government at any given time.

Email: arturobesana2@gmail.com