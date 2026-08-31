“We're hoping there's a chance that we heard that Justin might come in. It's not confirmed, but he's intending to come, that we know of,” Cone said on Sunday after Gilas completed a sweep of its two-game homestand to start the World Cup Qualifier second round.

“But right now, I think we got 12 or 13 guys on the list, including Justin. And you just never know. We still got another week before we have to disclose that lineup, pick the 12 to go,” he added.

Brownlee last played for Gilas back in the third window opener in a 102-106 double overtime road game loss to New Zealand on 3 July. He sat out the Philippines’ 49-92 crushing at the hands of Australia three days after.

The 38-year-old has yet to return to the country after flying to the United States for recovery and rehabilitation.

“So, we've opened up a spot for Justin. We'll see if he ends up showing up,” Cone said of the Barangay Ginebra resident import.

Brownlee was instrumental in the country’s golden finish in the pandemic-delayed Hangzhou edition of the continental sports meet three years ago.

His heroics, especially in the come-from-behind 77-76 win over host China in the semifinal and 70-60 victory over Jordan in the final, powered Gilas to end a 61-year top finish drought.

Brownlee’s presence is crucial for Gilas, which will be playing sans overseas-based players. Seven-foot-3 center Kai Sotto has yet to decide if he’ll suit up for the team after serving as a game-changer in the FIBA window in his Gilas return after a two-year absence.