The Swiss legend, who retired from tennis in 2022, paid tribute to the opponents, officials, fans, family and friends who had shared his career during a lengthy address that unfolded as a love letter to the sport.

"This is one of the greatest honors of my life," Federer said. "They call this the Hall of Fame, but fame was never the goal.”

"My goal was to spend my life doing something I love... with people who I love as much as I do."

In a light-hearted preamble, the eight-time Wimbledon champion totted up his career in some of his lesser-known statistical milestones.

"Not the obvious stats like the number of majors or number of weeks at number one," Federer said. "I'm talking about the numbers that really paint a picture. Between 1998 and when I first went on the ATP tour, and when I retired in 2022, I wore more than 5,000 headbands. That's more than (Bjorn) Borg and (John) McEnroe combined.

"And if you think that's impressive, I wore probably over 7000 pairs of socks. That's probably twice as many as most of my opponents, because I doubled them up.”

"But really, there's no way to measure what it means to be here. It's hard to put it into words," Federer said, reflecting on his journey from being a 13-year-old ballboy at an ATP tournament in Basel to the pinnacle of tennis.

"I really want to thank every ball kid who ever stood through my matches or all our matches, for that matter, for hours on end," Federer said.

"I see you. I thank you. I was you."