The 13-year-old Fernandez clocked one minute and 44.307 seconds to rule the 1,000-meter event for the country’s first gold medal.

Then, she stormed back with another gold by posting 1:19.989 in the 777-meter event to complete a remarkable two-gold campaign and emerge as the most successful Filipino athlete in the competition that was dominated by Thailand and India.

Joining Fernandez on the podium was 23-year-old Guimba, 23, who logged 1:52.003 to secure the silver medal in the senior women’s 1,000-meter event as well as eight-year-old Zurbito, who claimed bronze in the junior F boys’ 333-meter event.

Their success also demonstrates the growing depth of Philippine short track speed skating across different age groups—from eight-year-old Zurbito earning his first international podium finish, to 13-year-old Fernandez making history with two gold medals, and senior athlete Guimba competing against some of the region’s strongest skaters.

But more than the medals, the achievement highlights the growing potential of Filipino athletes in ice sports and the opportunities for homegrown talent to pursue the sport at a higher level.

All three medalists share a meaningful beginning as they took their first steps on the ice of SM Skating, the skating brand of SM Sports and Leisure Center, where they learned the fundamentals of skating and began developing their skills.

“Every champion starts with a first step on the ice. We hope to inspire every skater to keep pushing forward, believe in their potential, and pursue their dreams,” said Joseph Francis Silva, senior assistant vice president for SM Sports and Leisure Center

Through SM Skating, SM Sports & Leisure Centers’ continues to provide Filipinos with opportunities to learn, develop, and pursue their passion for ice sports. In partnership with the Philippine Skating Union, SM Skating also provides a pathway for aspiring skaters to build their skills through structured training and gain opportunities to progress toward competitive skating.