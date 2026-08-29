“Because all the resources, whether in the West Philippine Sea, in the internal waters, in the Pacific Ocean side of the Philippines, are sources of potential sustenance, energy for future generations,” Teodoro said.

“The Philippines is demographically and geographically unique, being 20 percent land and 80 percent water. So much so that we have 2.4 million square kilometers of maritime domain versus a much, much smaller area of land domain," he added.

The Defense chief reaffirmed the Philippines' commitment to upholding international law, particularly the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and the 2016 Arbitral Award, as the country continues to defend its sovereign rights and maritime entitlements.

He also highlighted ongoing efforts to strengthen the country's defense posture through military modernization, strategic infrastructure development and expanded defense partnerships with like-minded nations.

Teodoro shared that the new Status of Visiting Forces Agreements (SOVFA) of the Philippines with Canada and New Zealand have already entered into force, while the SOVFA with France is already before the Philippine Senate for concurrence. The Philippines has also begun its first round of formal negotiations for the proposed SOVFA with the United Kingdom.

“You can see that these alliances are for shared interests. And what are these interests? That is to secure the maritime domain for the supply chains of like-minded countries who feel threatened by expansionism in their own borders,” Teodoro said.

“We need to push back and we need to fight for a proper interpretation of international law.”

Addressing the youth ambassadors, Teodoro encouraged them to become advocates for maritime awareness and national resilience, stressing that the protection of the country's resources today will help secure the future of generations to come.

“As populations expand in the world, as resources grow more scarce, as needs grow more scarce, there is a temptation to expand and that we cannot allow for your sake in the future,” he said.

“You cannot stop the growth of human beings, the growth of society... But what you can stop is somebody else taking what should be yours to support yourself and giving it to somebody else.”

Joining Secretary Teodoro during the “Safeguarding Our Seas: National Duty and Community Leadership in the West Philippine Sea” forum were National Security Adviser Secretary Eduardo Oban Jr., Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) Executive Director Benjamin Acorda Jr., National Security Council Deputy Director Nestor Herico, Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) spokesperson for WPS Rear Adm. Jay Tristan Tarriela, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) spokesperson for WPS Rear Adm. Roy Vincent Trinidad, Rotary Club officers and members, civil society partners, and youth advocates.