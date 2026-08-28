According to PPA General Manager Atty. Jay Daniel Santiago, the robust first-half performance comes as the Marcos administration continues to prioritize the modernization and expansion of the country's transport infrastructure, including ports, to improve connectivity, increase capacity, and support economic growth, as relayed during the President’s State of the Nation Address, underscoring the importance of improving and expanding ports across the country as part of the administration's broader infrastructure agenda.

Santiago said the Authority's latest results reflect the ongoing implementation of a strategy focused on stronger operational performance, infrastructure modernization, revenue optimization, and improving ports' capacity to support the country's expanding economy.

“Our performance in the first half of the year shows that the investments and reforms we have been pursuing across the port system are translating into real results. We are seeing sustained activity in trade, stronger connectivity, growing tourism, and improved revenues, all of which strengthen our capacity to further invest in better and more modern ports for the Filipino people,” GM Santiago added.

Active trade, cargo activities

The PPA report said the growth in revenues was supported by sustained activity across the PPA-managed port network, stating that from January to June, PPA handled 154.03 million metric tons of cargo, representing a 3.08 percent increase from the 149.42 million metric tons recorded during the same period in 2025.

Container traffic likewise continued to expand, with ports handling 4.30 million twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs), up 2.65 percent from 4.19 million TEUs recorded in the first half of last year.

The increase in cargo throughput was supported by higher shipments of key commodities handled by several PPA Port Management Offices, including crude minerals at PMO Eastern Leyte/Samar and metalliferous ores at PMO Surigao and PMO Zamboanga del Norte.

Containerized cargo activity was likewise supported by increased operations at PMO NCR North, PMO Palawan and PMO Batangas, as well as higher foreign container activity at PMO NCR South, PMO Davao and the Manila International Container Terminal (MICT).

“Ports are at the center of the movement of goods and economic activity in an archipelagic country like the Philippines. Every improvement we make in efficiency, capacity and connectivity helps businesses move products faster, supports local industries and strengthens the country's competitiveness,” GM Santiago added.

Robust cruise tourism

Meanwhile, the PPA said at first six months of 2026, PPA ports recorded 70 cruise ship calls, representing a 4.48 percent increase from the same period in 2025.

The vessels brought 165,340 cruise passengers to destinations across the country, generating opportunities for local tourism enterprises through shore excursions, cultural and heritage tours, sightseeing, shopping and other tourism activities.

“Every cruise ship call creates opportunities that go beyond the port. It brings international visitors closer to our communities, local businesses, tourism destinations and cultural attractions. Our responsibility is to ensure that Philippine ports are ready to welcome these opportunities and provide every visitor with a safe, efficient and world-class gateway to the country,” GM Santiago emphasized.

Cruise tourism activity during the period extended beyond Manila, with international vessels calling at ports in Ilocos Sur, Ilocos Norte, Pangasinan, Palawan and other destinations included in Philippine cruise itineraries. Some vessels also made multiple port calls within the country, allowing passengers to experience several Philippine destinations during a single voyage and spreading tourism activity across different regions.

On the other hand, passenger traffic also remained substantial, with PPA recording 45.69 million passenger movements during the six months, highlighting the continuing importance of the country's port network not only to commerce and tourism but also to the daily mobility and connectivity of millions of Filipinos across the archipelago.

“The PPA's first-half performance signals continued momentum for the country's maritime sector as Philippine ports increasingly serve as strategic engines for trade, tourism, connectivity and inclusive economic growth,” Santiago said.