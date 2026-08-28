PhilWeb plans to accelerate the rollout of artificial intelligence-powered technology designed to serve casinos, licensed gaming operators and other digital gaming platforms.

“This transition marks a critical inflection point for our capitalization and operational scale. Our objective is clear: to deploy institutional-grade, AI-powered infrastructure that establishes a new operational standard for security and compliance across the regulated digital ecosystem,” Gokongwei said.

The company plans to use AI across its platform for real-time operational monitoring, risk management, regulatory compliance, fraud detection and customer management.

PhilWeb president Brian Ng said Gokongwei’s appointment would provide greater oversight as the company enters its next stage of expansion.

“Having Lance Gokongwei step into the Chairman role provides the institutional governance required for our next phase of scale. His strategic oversight ensures that our AI infrastructure rollout—specifically engineered to serve the complex backend needs of luxury integrated casino resorts and global platform providers—is executed with absolute capital market discipline,” Ng said.

PhilWeb currently provides digital technology to an ecosystem of casino resorts and licensed operators that includes Okada Manila, Hann Casino, Newport World Resorts, NUSTAR Resort and Casino, FBM Philippines and PT Gaming.

It also integrates content from global gaming providers Pragmatic Play and Games Global into its digital infrastructure.

The company is banking on the expansion of its B2B technology platform to capture a larger share of the regulated digital gaming market.