"Honestly, nakaka-pressure kasi nga top seed ako. Inaasahan ring ako ng mga teammates ko na kaya kong manalo," said Manlapaz.

"Huwag lang patalo sa kaba at sana tapangan ko pa lalo.“

Manlapaz, now one of the pillars of the reigning six-time UAAP champions, earlier dominated his group with a straight-set conquest of YING's Raul Mallen and a walkover win over De La Salle University-Dasmariñas' Carlos Batino VII.

The incoming Thomasian junior will face DLSU's Yves Reg, who defeated Philippine Women's University's Brent Melgarejo, 11-3, 11-1, 11-2, later this evening.

Elsewhere in the draw, up-and-coming stars also made their mark, with UST's Jebb Datahan and UP's Stephen Llemit securing spots in the last 16.

Both fresh off storied high school careers, Datahan and Llemit booked their tickets to the Round of 16 following clinical victories.

Datahan, a three-time UAAP High School Boys' MVP, swept Jose Rizal University's Dylan Pahimnayon, 11-4, 11-5, 11-7, while Llemit, a 2026 Palarong Pambansa multi-medalist, took down PWU's Alfredo Alejandre, 13-11, 11-9, 8-11, 11-1.

On the women's side, a former and the reigning UAAP Most Valuable Player secured their spots in the main draw after sweeping their respective groups.

UAAP Season 86 top athlete DLSU's Angel Laude dominated DLSU-Dasmariñas' Georgina Turpin, 11-3, 11-3, 11-2, and UP's Maan Gomobao, 11-5, 11-3, 11-4.

Meanwhile, last year's MVP Chrishien Santillan of Far Eastern University waylaid Trisha Pachica of the Blue Paddlers, 11-2, 11-1, 11-5, and turned back PWU's Nicole Garcia, 11-6, 11-7, 9-11, 11-9.

In the high school division, familiar names also shone in the boys' singles.

UST stalwarts and top seeds Emmanuel Paculba Jr. and Joshua Banas secured outright places in the Round of 16 after sweeping their respective groups.

Paculba will face Liam Cabalu of Victory Christian International School, while Banas drew Ynigo Adriano of Centris for a place in the quarterfinals.