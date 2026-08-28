Arthaland took its partnership with the Azkals Development Academy (ADA) to another level by staging ARTHACUP 2026 recently at the DLSU Laguna Football Field beside Sevina Park in Biñan, Laguna.
The tournament brought together more than 1,100 young players, coaches, parents and guests as Arthaland bolstered its belief that building sustainable communities also means creating opportunities for the next generation.
It is also another way of putting this into practice, supporting young athletes as they develop their skills, confidence, and character through football.
The tournament drew players from ADA clubs and teams from Metro Manila, Southern Luzon and as far as Bacolod and Davao.
The tournament winners were Lingap Leads in the U5 and U13 categories, G8 Academy in U7, LAOS FC in U9 and Kaya FC in U11.
“Sustainability goes beyond the environment. It is also about investing in people and
giving the next generation opportunities to grow,” said Pam Go, marketing and
corporate communications unit head of Arthaland.
“Football gives young players the chance to learn how to work as a team, handle challenges, and stay disciplined while enjoying the game. We appreciate Arthaland’s continued support of our young athletes,” said Stephen Schrock of the Azkals Development Academy.
Go added that ARTHACUP 2026 was a natural fit for Sevina Park, where an active and family-oriented lifestyle is part of everyday life.
For many participants, it was their first visit to Sevina Park, an 8.1-hectare community . planned by Sasaki Associates, which dedicated 60 percent of its land to green and open spaces. Its walkable, bicycle-friendly layout gives residents space to exercise, spend time outdoors, garden and gather with family and friends.