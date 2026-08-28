The tournament drew players from ADA clubs and teams from Metro Manila, Southern Luzon and as far as Bacolod and Davao.

The tournament winners were Lingap Leads in the U5 and U13 categories, G8 Academy in U7, LAOS FC in U9 and Kaya FC in U11.

“Sustainability goes beyond the environment. It is also about investing in people and

giving the next generation opportunities to grow,” said Pam Go, marketing and

corporate communications unit head of Arthaland.

“Football gives young players the chance to learn how to work as a team, handle challenges, and stay disciplined while enjoying the game. We appreciate Arthaland’s continued support of our young athletes,” said Stephen Schrock of the Azkals Development Academy.

Go added that ARTHACUP 2026 was a natural fit for Sevina Park, where an active and family-oriented lifestyle is part of everyday life.

For many participants, it was their first visit to Sevina Park, an 8.1-hectare community . planned by Sasaki Associates, which dedicated 60 percent of its land to green and open spaces. Its walkable, bicycle-friendly layout gives residents space to exercise, spend time outdoors, garden and gather with family and friends.