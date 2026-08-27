The final lineup features:

Kai Sotto, June Mar Fajardo, Cris Newsome, Dwight Ramos, Carl Tamayo, Kevin Quiambao, Juan Gomez de Liano, CJ Perez, Scottie Thompson, Justine Baltazar, AJ Edu, and Troy Rosario.

However, Barangay Ginebra point guard RJ Abarrientos and Converge big man Justin Arana were left out of the final 12, completing a Brownlee-less Gilas squad for the window.

Abarrientos, who has emerged as one of Ginebra's key floor generals under coach Tim Cone, surprisingly failed to make the final cut despite being part of the team's preparations.

Arana, meanwhile, was also expected to have a strong chance of making his Gilas debut after being included in the pool, but was ultimately left out of the final roster.

There has been no official explanation yet from Cone or the Gilas management regarding the omission of the two players.

With Brownlee sidelined, Gilas will now lean heavily on its homegrown talent, including players who have gained international experience while playing overseas.

Dwight Ramos is expected to take on a bigger leadership role, with Cone previously looking for the Japan-based guard to become more of a “take-charge guy.”

The frontcourt will be anchored by Kai Sotto and June Mar Fajardo, while AJ Edu gives Cone another versatile big who can operate at the four position. Justine Baltazar and Troy Rosario also provide added size and experience up front.

Meanwhile, Kevin Quiambao and Carl Tamayo bring familiarity with Cone's system, having previously worked within his setup, while Scottie Thompson remains one of the team's veteran leaders and playmakers.

CJ Perez and Cris Newsome provide scoring and perimeter defense, while Juan Gomez de Liano adds another option in the backcourt.

The stakes could not be higher for Gilas, which is still chasing a place in the 2027 FIBA World Cup.

Brownlee's absence adds another hurdle for the Philippines, with the four-time PBA Best Import dealing with health concerns and being rested for this crucial window.

Still, Gilas remains determined to fight through the adversity and secure wins on home soil.

The Philippines will face Jordan on 28 August at 8:30 p.m. before taking on Iran on 30 August at 8 p.m., with both games set at the Mall of Asia Arena.