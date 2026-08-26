The Manila Polo Club may be entering a new chapter following a surprise victory in its recent board of trustees election.

Sources told DAILY TRIBUNE that out of the five seats up for reelection, four were won by challengers to the current regime – namely former Globe CFO and current Mynt chairman Ernest Cu, AREIT CEO Alberto de Larrazabal, Ayala Land Logistics Independent Director Gus Montilla, as well as Felicia Hung-Atienza, social entrepreneur and wife to “Kuya Kim” Atienza.

Rachel Remulla-Shah – sister to both Ombudsman Boying Remulla and SILG Jonvic Remulla – whom sources say the previous regime backed, won the fifth seat. Philippine Regulatory Commission chair Conrad Onglao, who was also backed by the new slate, narrowly lost, finishing outside the top five.

Reports noted Cu had been discussed as a potential presidential candidate during the campaign. His election to the board means that possibility remains open despite de Larrazabal reportedly narrowly finishing ahead of him in the membership vote.

Notably, three out of the four challengers have close ties to the Ayala Corporation. The change of leadership within the country’s premier polo club began with a purported disagreement over renovations to the Club’s infrastructure.

The West Side Project is a multi-year renewal of roughly 21,600 square meters on the western side of the club, which has been in development for more than five years across several administrations, and which MPC’s own July 2026 project document puts at P985.1 million.

The club said the WSP will be financed through its Building Fund, rather than by taking on debt or directly increasing membership dues to pay for construction.

However, earlier reports noted that the proposed renovations to its five-decade-old tennis courts drew the ire of many members due to the reported exorbitant cost, with some members noting the project was being pushed forward before obtaining the requisite approval that they believed was required from the broader membership.

With the election over, the board will be selecting the club officers in the near future, with Manila Polo members electing the trustees, while the trustees choose the president and other officers.