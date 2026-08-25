The 21-year-old Eala is already enjoying a career-best No. 18 ranking in the latest Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) standings, but the additional seeding boost could give her a more favorable path in the early rounds.

As of press time, Eala is also busy in the mixed doubles event, teaming up with Canadian star Felix Auger-Aliassime against world No. 9 Elina Svitolina of Ukraine and her French husband, Gael Monfils.

But Eala’s biggest target remains the singles draw, where she is determined to surpass her second-round finish in last year’s US Open.

“I’m coming for you,” Eala posted on social media ahead of the lucrative event that dangles a record-breaking prize pool of $108 million – or around P6.7 billion.

The Filipina star enters New York brimming with confidence after her North American swing that included her first WTA title at the Washington Open earlier this month as well as strong runs in the Canadian Open and Cincinnati Open that gave her valuable experience on hard courts.

A higher seeding could prove crucial as Eala looks to build momentum before potentially facing the bigger names in the later rounds.

In fact, she was seeded No. 29 in the Wimbledon Championship last July but coasted all the way to the Last 16 after hammering crucial wins over Renata Zarazua, Maya Joint and defending champion Iga Swiatek, making her the first Filipina to reach that far in the Open era.